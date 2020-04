Health personnel in the new intensive care unit built by the San Raffaele hospital in Milan thanks to private donations, Milan, 23 March 2020. The first patients will be three patients hospitalized in intensive care units set up in the hospital emergency room. These first three entrances will therefore serve to 'lighten' the hospital load a little. Overall, the new department, a tensile structure, has 14 intensive care beds and was completed in 10 days. ANSA/Andrea Fasani