Microphones are set on a table before a press conference of former Prime Minister and leader of the Democratic Party (PD), Matteo Renzi, a day after Italy's general elections on March 5, 2018 at the PD headquarters in Rome. The centre-left coalition led by Renzi's Democratic Party (PD), in power going into the elections, is set to pick up just 23.6 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, down on the last polling figures allowed before the election and a huge blow to the PD's chances of being part of the next government. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)