Covid: altre 4 vittime. Da domani riammessi i vaccini Astrazeneca

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 26: A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Dobong health care center on February 26, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea started its Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination program today with AstraZeneca's vaccine for 785,000 medical workers and those who under the age of 65 at nursing homes. (Photo by Jung Yeon-Je-Pool/Getty Images)