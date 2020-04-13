epa08179704 A laboratory assistant prepares a test for the Coronavirus at the Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, Italy, 30 January 2020. The coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, originating from Wuhan, China, has spread to all the 31 provinces of China as well as more than a dozen countries in the world. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Home Apertura Coronavirus, resta fermo a 257 il numero delle persone contagiate
Apertura - Evidenza - 13 Aprile 2020

Coronavirus, resta fermo a 257 il numero delle persone contagiate

Redazione 13 Aprile 2020
21 second read

Resta fermo a 257 il numero dei casi positivi in Molise. 2472 i tamponi processati dall’inizio del’emergenza di cui 2215 negativi. 15 le persone decedute a causa del Coronavirus, stesso numero di quelle guarite.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Potrebbe interessanti anche:

Isernia. Paziente di Venafro muore nella stanza covid del pronto soccorso del Veneziale

Morte sospetta in serata al pronto soccorso del Veneziale di Isernia. Si tratta di un uomo…